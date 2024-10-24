OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

