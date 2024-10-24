Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $5.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research raised shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Price Performance
Oportun Financial stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Featured Stories
