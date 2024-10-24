Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $5.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research raised shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

