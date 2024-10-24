Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Trading 18% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.29 and last traded at $98.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

