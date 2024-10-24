O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 34,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,199.25 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.