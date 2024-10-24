Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The company traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 449829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$117,178.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$117,178.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

