Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Trading 6.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.72. 25,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 74,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.
The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $402.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orrstown Financial Services
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.