Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PATK opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,283.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

