PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.