Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of PEB opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 759,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

