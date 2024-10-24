Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $99.96 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 1047039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

Get Pentair alerts:

The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.