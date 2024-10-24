Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $31.20. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 18,267 shares.

The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,618.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,340. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

