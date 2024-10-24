Peter Cunningham Sells 4 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($65.06), for a total transaction of £200.44 ($260.24).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,947.50 ($64.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,909.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,156.95. The company has a market cap of £61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,706.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($99.97) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.39) to GBX 6,430 ($83.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($80.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.50) to GBX 6,000 ($77.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.29).

View Our Latest Research Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.