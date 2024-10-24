Peter Cunningham Sells 4 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($65.06), for a total transaction of £200.44 ($260.24).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,947.50 ($64.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,909.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,156.95. The company has a market cap of £61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73).
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,706.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on RIO
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.