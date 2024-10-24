Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.7 %
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 34.68%.
Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $73,174,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,247 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 1,889,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,700 shares in the last quarter.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
