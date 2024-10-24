Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

