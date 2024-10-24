Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

