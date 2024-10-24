PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
PLDT Price Performance
NYSE PHI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $30.39.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Read More
