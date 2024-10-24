PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE PHI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in PLDT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

