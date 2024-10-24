Polaris Renewable Energy (PIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Polaris Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.50 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PIF stock opened at C$12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47. The stock has a market cap of C$259.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.
Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris Renewable Energy
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.