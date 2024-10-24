Polaris Renewable Energy (PIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Polaris Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.50 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47. The stock has a market cap of C$259.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 164.00%.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

