Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 15,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.