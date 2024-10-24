Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

GE stock opened at $181.78 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

