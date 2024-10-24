Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 89,376 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after acquiring an additional 582,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

