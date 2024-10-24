Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,325 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.43.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

