Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 330,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $5,634,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 73,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

