Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.