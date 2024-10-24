Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Shares of PGR opened at $247.25 on Thursday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

