Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $27.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1,576.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,068 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 120.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $14,608,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $12,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Progyny by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 254,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $15.86 on Monday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

