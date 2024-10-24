Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.47.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

PLD opened at $120.82 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Prologis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 9.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.