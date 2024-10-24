Q1 Earnings Forecast for Bandwidth Issued By Zacks Research

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,525 shares of company stock worth $146,548. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.