Q2 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Boosted by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,005,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

