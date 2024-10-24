Q4 EPS Forecast for Theravance Biopharma Raised by Analyst

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

