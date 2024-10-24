Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

QRVO stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

