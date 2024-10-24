Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quince Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, President Charles S. Ryan acquired 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the purchase, the president now owns 122,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,599.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Quince Therapeutics news, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,189.29. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Charles S. Ryan acquired 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $31,451.55. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 122,461 shares in the company, valued at $79,599.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

