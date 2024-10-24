Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quince Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
