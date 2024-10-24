Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

