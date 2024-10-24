RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $18.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 706,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 263,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

