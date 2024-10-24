Raymond James Estimates Acadian Timber FY2026 Earnings

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadian Timber in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

ADN opened at C$18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$319.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.52. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

