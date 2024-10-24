Raymond James Weighs in on New Gold’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NGD)

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.74.

New Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

NGD stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.30.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in New Gold by 941.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

