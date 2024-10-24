Rebalance LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

