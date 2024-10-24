REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 433.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 1.6 %

RGNX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $481.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,860.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,473.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,848 shares of company stock valued at $665,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

