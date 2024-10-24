RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RNR opened at $275.09 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $284.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.51.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

