Research Analysts Set Expectations for OCFC Q4 Earnings

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,391,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

