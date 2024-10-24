Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

10/24/2024 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $267.00 to $277.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $319.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $309.00 to $319.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $257.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $294.00 to $312.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

