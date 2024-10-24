Reviewing Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & Old MAV Wind-Down (OTCMKTS:MAVBF)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) and Old MAV Wind-Down (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and Old MAV Wind-Down, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 0 15 8 0 2.35 Old MAV Wind-Down 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus price target of $117.36, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Old MAV Wind-Down.

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Old MAV Wind-Down’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 2.50% 16.91% 4.14% Old MAV Wind-Down N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Old MAV Wind-Down”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $15.61 billion 2.02 $390.00 million $1.78 49.32 Old MAV Wind-Down N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Old MAV Wind-Down.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Old MAV Wind-Down on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Old MAV Wind-Down

Old MAV Wind-Down Ltd. operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need. The company sells its products under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty, and The Mane Choice brand names. It markets its products through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as MAV Beauty Brands Inc. and changed its name to Old MAV Wind-Down Ltd. in December 2023. Old MAV Wind-Down Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

