Reviewing Le@p Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and Le@p Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Le@p Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Le@p Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Le@p Technology has a beta of -6.55, indicating that its share price is 755% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Le@p Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $69.25 million 3.43 $33.71 million $1.84 5.17 Le@p Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Le@p Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Le@p Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 49.69% -6.67% -0.75% Le@p Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Le@p Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Le@p Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Le@p Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

