Robert W. Baird Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $226.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.62.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after purchasing an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,091,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PTC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 778,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

