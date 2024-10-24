Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $55.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on ROOT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Shares of Root stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.53. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
