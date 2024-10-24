RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $162.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

RTX Stock Up 1.3 %

RTX stock opened at $127.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

