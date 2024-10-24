RTX (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $128.70 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 403606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.90.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research increased their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

