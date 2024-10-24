RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading 0.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $126.13. Approximately 721,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,751,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.

The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

