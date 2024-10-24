Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $154.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.21 on Monday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 33.94%.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
