Rye Brook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 14.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

