Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get Samsara alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOT. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,849,061 shares of company stock worth $80,282,052. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $19,477,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.